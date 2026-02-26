1,832 students receive degrees at 8th Convocation of JSS STU

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 1,832 students received their degrees at the 8th Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) held at its premises in JSS Technical Institutions Campus in city yesterday.

Delivering the Convocation Address, B.M. Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adarsh Group, Bengaluru, who is also a distinguished alumnus, said “Today is not a conclusion. It is a commissioning. You are being entrusted with responsibility. When I was a student here, as many of you were, Mysuru was quieter and Bengaluru had not yet become a global technology hub. The world you step into is far more dynamic, complex and interconnected.”

Continuing he said, “Technology evolves at a breathtaking speed. Industries transform overnight. Roles that exist today may disappear tomorrow. In such an environment, technical knowledge alone is insufficient. The most critical competence is the ability to learn, unlearn and relearn. Stay curious. Stay relevant. And never stop investing in yourself.”

“You are the architects of the 21st century. You are entering a nation among the world’s fastest-growing major economies. India’s growth story will not be written only in policy documents or boardrooms; it will be written through your integrity, your competence, your courage and your compassion,” he noted.

“Nation-building is not an abstract slogan. It is the daily practice of excellence in whatever task is entrusted to you. When you design responsibly, manage ethically, research honestly and lead inclusively, you strengthen the Republic. Dream ambitiously — but anchor those dreams in discipline. Be optimistic — but let your optimism be informed by effort. A positive mind illuminates the path ahead, but perseverance carries you along it,” Jayeshankar added.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chancellor of JSS STU, presided over the Convocation. Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU; Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Dr. B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division; Dr. H.S. Manjunatha Bhargava, Member, Board of Governors; Dr. Jija Madhavan Harisingh, Member, Board of Governors; Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar; Dr. P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations and Deans were present.

In all, 1,081 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) graduates; 63 Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) graduates; 99 Master of Technology (M.Tech); 118 Master of Computer Applications (MCA); 161 Master of Science (M.Sc); 281 Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduates; 29 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) scholars received their degrees.

To honour academic excellence, 74 medals — 37 Gold Medals recognising branch toppers, 37 Endowment Medals celebrating meritorious achievements — were awarded.