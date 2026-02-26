Swami Muktidanandaji unveils logo of Nypunya PU College
Swami Muktidanandaji unveils logo of Nypunya PU College

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Muktidanandaji unveiled the logo of Nypunya PU College at Dattagalli that will start functioning from the next academic year.

Speaking after releasing the logo, Swamiji said, amid the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it has become inevitable to foster our traditional form of education, as the Indian heritage and culture has intricate humanitarian values. So, Nypunya PU College should achieve success, he wished.

“The technology has witnessed rapid growth in last four to five decades, contributing to our development, posing a challenge to retain our culture. In this wake, we should tread on the path  laid down by our elders, by understanding humanitarian values and the importance of family system to achieve the purpose of life. Along with embracing technology, we should also give importance to save our own identity to leverage achievement,” observed Swami Muktidanandaji.

Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence R. Raghu, Chairman of Academic Advisory Board Dr. Gururaj Sridhar, Secretary R. Kautilya, Coordinator K.S. Shwetha and retired Education Officer Basavaraj were present.

