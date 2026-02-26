First Police Officers’ Annual Conference – 2026: Sessions deliberate various laws, procedures

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 1st Police Officers’ Annual Conference-2026 was inaugurated at Hotel Le Ruchi Prince in city this morning.

The day-long conference, comprising seven different sessions, was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar. DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and ACP (Traffic) Shivashankar were present.

Participating in a session on the topic ‘Fugitive Criminals,’ City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar emphasised on how Bharatpol, a centralised digital hub, has made international collaboration seamless, which can be efficiently used to deport the accused taking refuge in foreign countries.

Seema Latkar also elaborated on several notices like Red Notice, Yellow Notice, Blue Notice, Black Notice, Green Notice, Orange Notice, Purple Notice, Silver Notice and Interpol-UN Security Council Special Notice, to educate the Police personnel on various procedures involved.

Most importantly, the accused can be tried in Indian Courts in absentia, under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Latkar said.

The other sessions held in the morning were: ‘New Criminal Laws (BNS, BNNS and BSA)’ presented by VV Puram Traffic Police Inspector Lava and Women’s Police Station Inspector Ashok, followed by ‘Crowd Control and Management’ by ACP (Traffic) Shivashankar and Devaraja Police Station Inspector Raghu and ‘Cyber Crime’ by CEN Police Inspector Nandish and CCB PSI Anil.

Afternoon sessions

‘Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)’ was presented by Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector Sridhar, ‘AI Policing and Portals’ by N.R. Traffic Inspector Siddesh and final session on the topics ‘Discussion on Main Conference’, ‘Action Plan for Coming Year’ and ‘Goal Setting For Coming Year’, by City Top Cop Seema Latkar and ACP of N.R. Division K.T. Mathews Thomas.