Waste burning menace continues… Aqueduct in danger; yet no action!?

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Open burning of heaps of waste and electric cables to extract copper at the base of pillars supporting Varuna Canal aqueduct that passes over Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Old Kesare, continues unabated, posing a serious threat to the structure.

Despite the jurisdictional NR Police writing to the Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which oversees the aqueduct, no remedial action has been taken till today.

Continuous burning of waste has reportedly led to cracks in the pillars, exposing the internal iron reinforcement rods.

The base of Varuna Canal Aqueduct, near Old Kesare on city outskirts, filled with waste materials and reinforced steel exposed due to burning of wires at the base of the pillar.

In a letter dated Feb. 14, the Inspector stated that miscreants were dumping waste and setting fire to wires beneath the aqueduct, resulting in structural damage. He urged the authorities to carry out immediate repairs and initiate strict action against those responsible, cautioning that officials could be held accountable in the event of any untoward incident.

Star of Mysore had highlighted the issue in its Feb. 16 report titled ‘Duct in Danger.’

Speaking to SOM this morning, Narasimharaja (NR) Sub-Inspector Sunil said, the Police had written to both CNNL and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), seeking urgent intervention, but no action has been taken till now.

“Same menace continues along the entire stretch of Varuna Canal aqueduct, where waste is dumped and burnt daily. If even one pillar collapses, a portion of the aqueduct could collapse, leading to flooding of nearby agricultural fields and residential areas. The damage could be long-term,” Sunil warned.

A.S. Bhaskar, Executive Engineer, Varuna Canal Construction Division, did not respond to repeated phone calls.