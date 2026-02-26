5.8 acres gone; Silk Unit feels the heat

February 26, 2026

Over 500 trees absorb intense heat from cocoon boilers

Mysore/Mysuru: Of the 12 acres of land at the KSIC Filature Factory at T. Narasipur, the State Government has handed over 5.8 acres to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for the construction of a stadium.

While officials maintain that the Filature unit itself has not been closed and that only a portion of the land has been transferred, employees who have worked there for decades told Star of Mysore that the move threatens the very survival of the historic unit.

They said, the Maharaja of Mysore established the Plant with long-term vision and careful planning, unlike the present decision-makers.

Mother unit

The Filature Plant is the mother unit supplying silk thread to weaving centres in Mysuru and Channapatna. The T. Narasipur unit processes 1,500 to 2,500 kg of cocoons daily, producing 300 to 400 kg of silk yarn. The cocoons are boiled in massive boilers, generating intense heat. The over 500 trees surrounding the unit absorb much of this heat and act as a natural buffer.

“There are 319 looms, 229 in Mysuru and 50 in Channapatna, weaving about 2,200 metres of Mysore Silk daily, resulting in roughly 400 sarees at the Mysuru unit. “The silk thread comes from T. Narasipur. For us, it is the mother unit. The entire process is interconnected,” an employee said.

Trees absorb toxic elements

He noted that the T. Narasipur unit receives around 30 tonnes of coal at regular intervals, which is stored on the land now earmarked for the stadium. “More than seven tonnes of coal are used daily to boil the cocoons. The cinder ash generated is dumped in the same area, where dense trees absorb toxic elements. Later, the residue is used for brick-making,” he said.

Activists argue that felling these trees would not only damage the environment but also deprive workers, who already labour amid intense boiler heat, of essential shade and fresh air.

The land in question also houses the General Manager’s quarters and a vehicle parking area. “If the entire land is handed over, where will coal and residues be stored? A stadium cannot function next to 5-tonne-per-hour and 2-tonne-per-hour boilers or a cinder ash dump yard. There will be no proper access to transport five tonnes of coal daily,” the employee pointed out.

River water, brass pipeline

Recalling the unit’s history, he said that when the Filature unit was established by the Wadiyar dynasty in 1912, a brass pipeline was laid to draw water from the Kapila River.

Brass was chosen over iron to prevent rusting and river water was preferred over borewell water to preserve the delicate texture of silk threads.

The pipeline from the Kapila river passes through the five-acre buffer zone that has now been allotted for the stadium. “If this land is taken away, Filature Plant will effectively be forced to shut down permanently,” he reasoned.

KSPCB notice

Adding to the crisis, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice directing the unit to set up a Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to treat 80% of its wastewater, releasing only 20% into drains.

“Where is the space to set up an ETP if there is no land left?” he questioned, alleging that the move appears aimed at eventually closing the factory.

The five-acre land identified for the stadium is home to over 500 heritage trees and supports a rich ecosystem. A recent study found that the area shelters 58 species of birds, including 20 migratory species, besides 15 insect species and 20 varieties of butterflies.