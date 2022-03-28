SSLC student collapses at exam centre, dies

March 28, 2022

She appeared for exam at wrong centre due to confusion.

Invigilator accompanies her to original exam centre but she faints while climbing stairs.

T. Narasipur: A girl student, who had come to appear for the SSLC exam at a centre in T. Narasipur, collapsed and died this morning. The deceased girl is Anushree (16), daughter of Kemparaju and a resident of Akkur village in the taluk. She was a student of Government High School at Madapura village.

Anushree was to take up her exam at Vidyodaya PU College in the town, but due to confusion she went to Shivananda Sharma English Medium School, adjacent to Vidyodaya PU College and is said to have written the exam there for about 15 minutes.

But when the invigilator checked her Hall Ticket, it came to be known that the place Anushree was sitting belonged to another student.

Immediately the invigilator cleared Anushree’s confusion over the exam centre and took her to Vidyodaya PU College SSLC exam centre.

Unfortunately, while climbing the steps of the exam centre, Anushree collapsed and was rushed to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her ‘dead on arrival.’

Block Education Officer (BEO) Mariswamy, DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, Circle Inspector Krishnappa and others rushed to the hospital on learning about the incident.