Ambulances stuck in traffic chaos, golden hour lost

February 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Patients battling for survival are facing critical delays in reaching hospitals as ambulances struggle to navigate heavy traffic at K.R. Circle, raising serious concerns about emergency response in the city.

Despite the urgency of the ‘golden hour’, when every second can determine life or death, motorists are allegedly failing to give way even when ambulances approach with sirens blaring and horns sounding.

Ambulance drivers, conscious of the time-sensitive nature of medical emergencies, often speed towards hospitals with sirens on. However, at traffic signals, particularly at K.R. Circle, vehicles reportedly remain stationary, showing little urgency to clear a path. The situation, drivers say, has become a routine ordeal.

Two ambulances stuck

Yesterday morning and again in the afternoon, ambulances transporting patients to K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital were stuck at K.R. Circle.

Despite repeated sirens, continuous honking and even drivers shouting for space, cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers did not move until the signal turned green, resulting in the loss of precious minutes.

Traffic Police are expected to intervene in such situations and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles. However, on both occasions, no traffic personnel were present at the junction, forcing ambulances to wait.

Fatal consequences

Ambulances play a crucial role in responding to accidents, cardiac arrests and other life-threatening conditions.

Timely hospital admission is vital and even brief delays can have fatal consequences. Yet, many motorists continue to treat ambulances like regular vehicles, failing to recognise their priority on the road.

Fearing penalties?

Some drivers are also said to hesitate in crossing signals to make way for ambulances, fearing penalties for signal violations.

Senior Police officials must clarify that motorists assisting ambulances will not be penalised and ensure adequate deployment of traffic personnel at key junctions like K.R. Circle.

Unless immediate corrective measures are taken, repeated delays at critical intersections could put more lives at risk.