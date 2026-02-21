Heli ride to attract visitors for Budanur Utsav in Mandya

February 21, 2026

Mandya: In an effort to attract youngsters and tourists to the ongoing three-day Budanur Utsav near Chikkamandya here, the Mandya District Administration launched the helicopter ride here yesterday.

Launching the helicopter ride, Agriculture and District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said along with carrying out regular development works in the district, helicopter ride has been introduced as a latest attraction for the public visiting Budanur Utsav to promote heli tourism.

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy seated in front of the chopper after inaugurating the heli ride yesterday.

MLAs P. Ravikumar and K.M. Uday, DC Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, SP V.J. Shobha Rani, Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy and Tahsildar Vishwanath were present.