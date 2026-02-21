MLC accuses Siddaramaiah Govt. of excessive borrowings

February 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government of borrowing excessively without any discretion.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Vishwanath said that the Siddaramaiah Government is boasting about its Guarantee Schemes, even as the Supreme Court has rapped the State Governments for announcing freebies and Guarantees without any forethought.

“There are guidelines for old age pension and pension for persons with disabilities. However, there are no such guidelines for Guarantee Schemes. The Congress Government is unnecessarily spending the tax-payers money on advertisements and publicity, which is ridiculous. The Congress Government should take serious note of the Supreme Court’s observations and focus more on creation of jobs,” he pointed out.

Stating that the State Government, with an eye on Excise revenue, is making the people alcoholic and destroying their families, the MLC accused Siddaramaiah of tarnishing the image of Mahatma Gandhi by promoting drinking culture.

“I am repentful for having brought Siddaramaiah to the Congress two decades ago. I will soon hold a ‘Satyagraha’ as a remorse. The CM is getting prepared to present a Rs. 4.5 lakh crore Budget, when the loans and other borrowings itself exceed Rs. 7.5 lakh crores which is nothing but a farce. Siddaramaiah is using his Kuruba caste for his selfish ends and to stay in power. The reality is that he has done little for the community,” he maintained.

Maintaining that Electricity Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses are running up to 70 percent, he chided Siddaramaiah, who claims to be an economist, for having failed to plug this loss. He further alleged that Siddaramaiah had failed to keep his word on handing over power to his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

He also took strong exception to the arrest of social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has made several charges against the CM and the Government.