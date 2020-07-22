Grievances pour in during Chamaraja MLA Nagendra’s phone-in programme

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Grievances poured in during the phone-in programme conducted by Chamaraja Constituency MLA L. Nagendra on Monday.

The MLA received over 40 calls and most of their grievances related to disruption in water supply, water-logging during heavy rains, pig and dog menace, loose electric wires hanging dangerously from lampposts, seeking his help to get title deed for house among others.

Residents of Nazarbad, Nimishamba Layout, Gangothri Layout, Brindavan Extension, Vijayashreepura, Saraswathipuram, KD Circle, Hebbal, Metagalli, Manjunathapura, Shivarampet, KR Mohalla and other localities spoke to MLA Nagendra. He answered to their queries, promised and guided them about remedial measures to be undertaken.

A resident complained about problems created by drunkards at nearby Manjunatha temple to which Nagendra assured that he will inform the jurisdictional Police to take action against such anti-social elements.

Another resident complained that in spite of order issued by district administration, which has directed tea shops to be closed down until further notice, some tea shops were functioning in his locality.

Yet another resident appreciated MLA Nagendra for his efforts to make Manjunathapura a model residential layout in city.

Speaking after the programme, MLA Nagendra told the callers that he will speak with the concerned officials, make sure that their problems are solved, call them back about the action taken and also take action against those officers who have not responded to their complaints.