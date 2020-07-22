SWR Mysuru Division procures goods and services through Government e-Market

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A path-breaking step taken in recent times by South Western Railway (SWR),

Mysuru Division, has been switching over Government procurement through GeM (Government e-Market place). The mandate is to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the Government Ministries and Departments.

SWR Mysuru Division, which was hitherto procuring only goods, has restored to engaging service contracts also through this transparent and efficient system.

Hiring of transportation, housekeeping, security agency has been finalised. Procurement is paperless and cashless in this e-market place.

Seller can post multiple products and services with technical specifications and sell them to Government buyers.

Presently, more than 7,400 products in about 150 categories and 125 service categories are listed in the GeM. Apart from other provisions, it specifically provides for protecting the interest of Micro and Small Enterprises.

While promoting digital India, it also gives a fillip to ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Prime Minister. It is now mandatory for all Government buyers to procurement of general goods and services through GeM.

Mysuru Division has successfully implemented online purchasing of goods and services through GeM since 2019. User-friendly dashboard, easy return policy, option of reverse option for bulk competition price, availability of branded products and region specific authorised agencies are some of the advantages which makes for a win-win for both suppliers and buyers.

A wide range of products and services are available in these portal. Once the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) specified approved technical products are featured in the GeM, the procurement in Railways will increase manifolds.

SWR Mysuru Division constitutes 12 percent of annual procurement of South Western Railway. In the year 2019-20, the Division has successfully purchased items for a value of Rs. 1.5 crore which included general items, electrical and electronic items.

An upgraded version to bridge the gap in features and functionalities will further improve the usability and ensure wider participation of seller, said Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru, thus contributing to inclusive growth.