GRS Fantasy Park introduces touch-less entry system, cashless payment band

Mysuru: State Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh inaugurated the touch less entry system and cashless payment band facilities introduced at GRS Fantasy Park on account of its 20 anniversary celebrations for the benefits of the visitors here.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the management for introducing such modern technological facilities which help to maintain transparency besides to check losses.

GRS Fantasy Park, which was started in 1999, is not only attracting visitors from Mysuru region but also from other States besides boosting tourism in its own way. The Minister promised to provide all financial aid for adaption of modern facilities.

In his speech, Chief of GRS Fantasy Park Ashwin Dange said that GRS is one of the Water Park to introduce touch less entry system in Karnataka State. Visitors can access to Park without waiting for long time at the entrance which also saves their precious time.

Executive Manager Balakrishna said that the introduction of cashless payment bands would help visitors to go for water ride in the park without carrying cash and coupons. They can obtain these bands after paying the amount at the counter. Visitors will receive SMS alert to their mobile phone, after usage of bands. Safety locker facility was also introduced from this year for safety of money and belongings of the visitors.

General Manager K.T. Srinivas extended thanks to Balakrishna Bhat, M.M. Kumar, Navina, Narayanamurthy, Srikanth, Suhas, M.D. Prabhakar and other staff for the business growth of the Park.

GRS Fantasy Park President Subraya Baliga, Pushpalatha Baliga, Directors Yogesh Dange, Dayananda Kudwa, Manjunath Nayak and others were present.