HDK urged to protect interests of dalits, sugarcane growers

Students, Research Scholars stage protest at Gangothri Campus

Mysuru,: Members of Dalit Students Federation, Research Association, Pragathipara Chintakara Sangha and Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha staged a protest near the Centenary Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus here this morning, condemning the anti-people and anti-Dalit policies of the State Government.

They shouted slogans against Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for not protecting the interest of the marginalised communities, farmers and sugarcane growers across the State.

They alleged that the recent State Government’s direction to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) against selecting candidates from SC, ST and OBCs under the General Merit category during the recruitment for Gazetted Probationers posts of 2015 would deprive the employment opportunities of downtrodden communities.

They contended that the coalition Government’s direction issued on Nov. 3 to the Secretary of KPSC amounts to depriving an opportunity to candidates of weaker sections for selection under General Merit category.

Appreciating the State Government for withdrawing this order yesterday, they wanted the State Government to stop issuing such controversial directions without discussing in the Assembly and with experts.

They also wanted the Government to protect the interest of SC/ST employees on their promotion and reservation and condemned Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his outburst on women sugarcane growers.

The Chief Minister must direct Sugar Mill owners to release the dues and arrears to sugarcane growers besides ensuring minimum support prices for farm products.

Dalit Student Federation’s leaders P. Mahadevaswamy, Mahesh Sosale, Gopal Vasanthkumar and others were present during the protest.