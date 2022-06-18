GSSSIETW students awarded Best Women’s Team

June 18, 2022

Wins special prize worth Rs. 1 lakh in SYMBIOT Hackthon

Mysore/Mysuru: The 4th semester students from the Department of ECE, GSSSIETW, Mysuru — Sahana Kashyap, G. Sahana, B.S. Ruchitha Shree and Renuka — under the guidance of M.S. Nagesh, Assistant Professor, Department of ECE, had participated in “SYMBIOT” a 24-hour build challenge recently.

SYMBIOT is a National-level Hackathon where participants from different Colleges across the country compete to solve real-world problems.

The competition produces top-quality projects which are reviewed by judges from well-known start-ups.

Around 240 students from various parts of the country participated in this event. GSSSIETW students have won a special reward for an innovative idea presented by the girls group worth Rs. 1 lakh (including Rs. 5,000 cash and subscriptions) and also the team was awarded as “Best Women’s Team” for the Project titled “Line Voltage Monitoring System for Rural & Remote Areas”.

Vanaja B. Pandit, Hon. Secretary GSSS, R.K. Bharath, CEO, Anupama B. Pandit, Administrative Officer, Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal of GSSSIETW and Dr. Rajendra R. Patil, Professor & Head, ECE Department, GSSSIETW have lauded the students and their mentor for securing the award and special prize.