Permission sanctioned for 81 industries: Minister

June 18, 2022

Bengaluru: In a significant move towards job creation, the State Government’s Department of Industries and Commerce has sanctioned establishment of 81 major Industries having a total investment of Rs. 2,689.51 crore.

Announcing this to press persons after a meeting of State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) at ‘Udyoga Mitra’ office here yesterday, Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani said that the 81 Industries collectively can provide jobs to over 6,800 people. He pointed out that the Committee has sanctioned 81 Large and Medium Scale Industries, with 7 of them having more than Rs. 50 crore investment each.

Continuing, Murugesh Nirani said that out of the sanctioned new Industries and projects, 71 Industries with investment between Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 50 crore are having a collective investment of Rs. 1,308.06 crore and can provide employment to over 5,000 people, while 7 Major industries that have a collective investment of Rs. 1,229.43 crore, can provide jobs to more than 1,700 people.