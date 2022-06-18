Permission sanctioned for 81 industries: Minister
News

Permission sanctioned for 81 industries: Minister

June 18, 2022

Bengaluru: In a significant move towards job creation, the State Government’s Department of Industries and Commerce has sanctioned establishment of 81 major Industries having a total investment of Rs. 2,689.51 crore.

Announcing this to press persons after a meeting  of State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) at ‘Udyoga Mitra’ office here yesterday, Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani said that the 81 Industries collectively can provide jobs to over 6,800 people. He pointed  out that the Committee has sanctioned 81 Large and Medium Scale Industries, with 7 of them having more than Rs. 50 crore investment each.

Continuing, Murugesh Nirani said that out of the sanctioned new Industries and projects, 71 Industries with investment between Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 50 crore  are having a collective investment of Rs. 1,308.06 crore and can provide employment to  over 5,000 people, while 7 Major industries that have a collective investment of Rs. 1,229.43 crore, can provide jobs to more than  1,700 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching