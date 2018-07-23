GTD asserts that he is capable of handling Higher Education

Mysuru: Dispelling any doubts about his willingness to helm the Higher Education Department, Minister G.T. Devegowda on Saturday said that despite his low education, he was capable of doing justice to his portfolio.

He was speaking after being felicitated by Sri Spatikapuri Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Nanjavadootha Swamiji at the felicitation programme organised by G.T. Devegowda and Sa.Ra. Mahesh Abhimanigala Balaga at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri premises here.

Recalling his younger days GTD said that he would be engaged in agriculture during the day, sell the produce at the KRS Market and work at a Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the night. So when Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) allotted the Higher Education portfolio, he refused to accept it, because he wanted a Department where he could mingle directly with the people and work for the welfare of the farmers, he said.

Maintaining that despite his poor educational background, he would strive for the improvement of the higher education system, he said that he will work towards bringing more laurels to the State.

Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, who was also felicitated, said that he felt happy at becoming a Minister.

Clarifying that he was not a competitor of GTD in respect of appointment of District in-Charge Minister, Mahesh said that he was happy to work under the guidance of GTD, who was much senior to him. Mahesh also sought an end to the speculations on the issue.

Former University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa presided. UoM acting VC Prof. T.K. Umesh, Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, former UoM Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna, Felicitation Committee President Dr. Srikantaswamy, Secretary K.G. Gowda and others were present.