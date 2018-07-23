Arms licence holders must register by April next year

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification according to which all the Arms License holders, new or old, will be included in a national database of Arms Licenses System and they will be issued a Unique Identification Number (UIN) as well starting April next year.

The move is aimed at keeping a tab on authorised private gun holders, many of whom are often found involved in crimes and celebratory firing leading to loss of lives.

Every licensing and renewing authority will have to enter the data in the National Database of Arms Licenses System, which will generate a UIN, and with effect from April 1, 2019, any Arms Licence without UIN shall be considered invalid, the Ministry said in a notification.

The decision has been taken by exercising powers under Section 44 of the Arms Act 1959 (54 of 1959) by amending the Arms Rules 2016. These rules will be called the Arms (Second Amendment) Rules, 2018. Additionally, any existing licensee holding multiple licenses — under Form III — shall on or before April 1 make an application for grant of a single license in respect of all firearms held by him or her under his or her UIN to the concerned licensing authority.