Cop who dignifies death of unclaimed bodies

Constable Muthuraju from Mandya goes beyond call of duty; Has buried more than 100 bodies

Srirangapatna: Dealing day in and day out with criminals, anti-social elements and public at large, the Police are generally looked upon as heartless people who discharge their duties clinically. However, there are a few exceptions who go beyond their call of duty.

One such rare person is a cop who carries the original name of Dr. Rajkumar, the Kannada thespian, Muthuraju. He is a Constable in Srirangapatna Town Police Station of Mandya district and in the last six years has buried more than 100 unclaimed bodies.

Muthuraju is originally from Mandya district and has been working as a Constable since the last 13 years. In the beginning, he was working in Keragodu Police Station of Mandya taluk. Now, he has been assigned with the task of admitting the injured during accidents to the hospital, getting them medically examined and other related jobs.

Srirangapatna is an island town where the sacred Cauvery River flows. Just like people go to Kashi to die, the belief here is that if they come here and breathe their last they will attain salvation. Hence, many of them instead of going to distant Kashi are coming here to die and these days the numbers have increased.

According to Muthuraju, as the people who come here do not want to leave any trace that leads to their families, will have no identity in their pockets to help the Police identify the body.

“I have buried more than 100 bodies since the last six years with the assistance of Home Guard Somashekar, who has also been my companion in this selfless endeavour,” said Muthuraju speaking to Star of Mysore.

He, however, does not bury the bodies as soon as he finds them. He makes all efforts to trace the family of the unclaimed body by sending information to all the Police Stations. He also posts messages on his Facebook page and sends WhatsApp messages saying that a body has been found on such and such a day, giving the description. After waiting for more than four days, he along with Somashekar and the help of the locals, buries the body.

The body is given all the dignity it deserves even though it is an unclaimed body. Hence, the grave is dug properly and the body fully covered with mud after performing the rituals.

The selfless service of Muthuraju is lauded by Mandya Superintendent of Police Radhika. Even the other Police officers and the public are in praise of the work of the cop who has now become a model for everyone.

It may be recalled that in Mysuru too there is one Ayub Ahmed, the messiah of unclaimed bodies, whose story appeared in Star of Mysore dated Apr.10, 2017.