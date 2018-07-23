City Traffic Police get shoulder blinkers for safety during night

Mysuru: In a bid to prevent Traffic Police from possible road mishaps while manning traffic and also for the public to know the presence of Traffic Cops during night time, Mysuru City Traffic Police personnel have been given chargeable Shoulder Blinkers.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe said that the Shoulder Blinkers were distributed as part of Road Safety and Traffic Management Week under M-Trac project to Traffic Police personnel who will be manning roads, junctions and at Traffic signals during night time.

Stating that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken in the State, the DCP said that the blinkers would make the public more aware about the presence of Police during night and added that these blinkers would help prevent possible road mishaps when the Police are conducting various drives during night time.

Sources said that these blinkers which would also create a sense of fear among traffic rules offenders who would be forced to follow traffic rules during night time.

There are about 250 to 300 Traffic Police personnel discharging their duties and recently 100 personnel were given these blinkers, Dr. Vikram Amathe said and added that more Traffic personnel and Home Guards working at Traffic Police Stations would be given these Shoulder Blinkers in the second phase.

Shoulder Blinkers will be given to Civil (L&O) Police too: Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao :

To make the public aware about the presence of Police, Shoulder Blinkers will also be given to Civil Police personnel in the days to come, said City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao.

He said that these blinkers would help Police personnel on night beat tremendously which would also help in preventing crimes and also help Police personnel to discharge their duties safely.