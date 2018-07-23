Lorry owners agree to clear rice and wheat lying at Railway Goods Shed

…but lorry strike continues

Mysuru: Bowing to the appeal of the Deputy Commissioner, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association agreed to lift 300 truck loads of ‘Anna Bhagya’ rice and 600 loads of wheat from the Railway Goods Shed in Metagalli which was reportedly left uncleared for the last four days owing to the lorry strike.

However, there is a catch; the goods will be transported only from the Railway Goods Shed to the godown and not for further distribution as the lorry strike is still on. The only plus point is that the place at Railway Goods Shed was cleared to accommodate arrival of other supplies.

A decision to that effect was taken at a meeting held this morning at TAPMS Goods Shed on Jodi Thenginamara Road in Bannimantap here attended by Additional DC T. Yogesh, Department of Food and Civil Supplies In-charge Deputy Director P. Shivanna, former Minister Tanveer Sait, District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaram, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association President Abdul Khader, Labour Association President Javed Khan and others.

Meeting on July 25

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Tanveer Sait said that the DC, Railway Officials and MUDA Commissioner would inspect the location of the linkage from Railway Goods Shed to Ring Road tomorrow which is not approved by Railways for connection as being demanded by the lorry owners. He added that an area belonging to MUDA near the Goods Shed would also be inspected for viability to have a full-fledged lorry terminal.

Sait further said that a meeting is also organised with the Divisional Railway Manger on July 25 in the aforementioned context.