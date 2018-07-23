Swachh Bharat Abhiyan goes rural

Mysuru: With the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan going rural and scheduled to be held across the district from Aug. 1 to 30, a preparatory meeting was held at ZP Hall here this morning.

ZP CEO P. Shivashankar, who chaired the meeting, said that the Abhiyan will be held for the first time and covers 698 districts across the country.

Pointing out that a team will be visiting next month to review the progress of the Abhiyan, the ZP CEO said that the Survey will be held at 3 levels — Direct assessment contributing 30 per cent, people’s feedback and local bodies initiatives contributing 35 per cent each.

With just a week away for the Abhiyan to commence in the district, Shivashankar directed all TP Executive Officers (EO), Tahsildars, PDOs and other officials of the district to hasten the pace of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in rural areas by sensitising the people on the importance of the Abhiyan and also holding awareness programmes.

Underlining the importance of the Abhiyan, the ZP CEO asked the authorities concerned to take urgent and appropriate measures for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at public toilets, Anganwadis, fairs, bus stands, Railway Stations, Schools / Colleges etc., with total involvement of villagers and school children.

ZP Planning Director H.C.M. Rani, Joint Director (SWD) A.S. Bindia, ZP Officers Shivakumaraswamy and Manoj Kumar, DHO Dr. B. Basavaraju, Women and Child Welfare Deputy Director K. Radha, DDPI Mamatha, AYUSH Officer Dr. Seethalakshmi, Periyapatna TP EO Shruthi, Mysuru TP EO Lingarajaiah and other officials were present.