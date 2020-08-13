MP Sumalatha visits KRS

August 13, 2020

Mandya: With KRS Dam at Srirangapatna Taluk in the district just over a feet away from reaching the maximum water level, Independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish visited the Dam yesterday. Sumalatha, who arrived at the Dam from Mysuru, sought information on inflow – outflow and the quantum of water available for irrigation, drinking and other purposes.

Later speaking to presspersons, she expressed her happiness that the Dam was nearing its full capacity earlier than expected, thanks to the copious rainfall in Kodagu and other catchment areas.

Stone quarrying: Referring to stone quarrying in the Dam vicinity, the MP said that she was opposed to quarrying and other activities that threaten the safety of the Dam.

Asserting that stone quarrying must stop in the backdrop of the Dam’s safety, she said that there should be no politics when it comes to development matters.

Stressing on the need for creating job opportunities locally, she said that this will help in prevention of migration of people from rural areas.

KRS water level : 123.45 ft.

Meanwhile, the water level at KRS dam this morning stood at 123.45 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The Dam is just 1.35 ft away from becoming full to the brim. Today, the Dam recorded an inflow of 18,027 cusecs and outflow of 3,743 cusecs.