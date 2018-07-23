Principal suspended
Mandya: – The in-charge Principal of First Grade College at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk has been suspended for alleged financial irregularities.

S. Vikram, the in-charge Principal, was suspended following charges of financial irregularities between April 3 and July 10, 2018. The Higher Education Department officials suspended him pending enquiry based on a complaint from the staff, who had accused Vikram of withdrawing lakhs of rupees without recording it in the indent book.

Vikram was suspended based on a detailed report submitted by the Joint Director of Collegiate Education and the Department Superintendent Poornima to the Collegiate Education Commissioner, it is learnt.

