Road accident at H.D. Kote: Injured Mysuru PWD Officer succumbs

H.D. Kote/ Mysuru: A Public Works Department (PWD) Officer from Mysuru, who was among eight persons who were injured in a road mishap near Nanjanayakanahalli on H.D. Kote-Hunsur Road on July 16 and admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay (28), a resident of Vijayanagar in Mysuru, who was working as a Statistical Officer at the PWD in Mysuru.

It may be recalled that Sanjay, along with his friends, was proceeding in a Hyundai Verna car towards Hunsur from H.D. Kote side. When the car neared Nanjanayakanahalli, Sanjay, who was driving the car, tried to overtake a bike and as the car was about to hit the bike, he (Sanjay) is said to have veered the car to the right side resulting in the car hitting a Kerala registered Innova car coming from the opposite direction and also the bike.

This resulted in Sanjay sustaining severe head injuries while others, identified as Rajesh, Kavana, Ramya and others including the bike riders, escaped with minor injuries.

Sanjay was provided first-aid at the H.D. Kote General Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru where he was undergoing treatment at the ICU. But he breathed his last on Saturday after failing to respond to the treatment.

H.D. Kote Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.