Vatal Nagaraj visits KRS

Mandy: Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj has urged Karnataka MPs to oppose the setting up of Cauvery Monitoring Board, claiming that it is against the interests of farming community.

Speaking to press persons yesterday after offering special puja to River Cauvery at KRS by breaking 101 coconuts to celebrate the filling up of the Reservoir, Vatal Nagaraj asked the State Parliamentarians to oppose the Board which is yet to be notified in the gazette.

Expressing apprehensions that the Board would take over all the Cauvery basin Reservoirs, which action will affect the filling up of tanks, irrigation and supply of water to Bengaluru, he said that Karnataka should be wholly united in protecting the interests of the State.

Accusing successive Governments in Tamil Nadu of playing ‘Cauvery Politics,’ he said that Karnataka should take advantage of the early filling of the Reservoir and fill up tanks in the region.

Attributing his defeat in the Assembly polls from Chamarajanagar, Vatal maintained that he lost because of caste, money and muscle factors.

He also lashed out at the two national parties, Congress and BJP, and as well as the JD(S) for failing to address the issues concerning the State.

‘Issue free bus pass to all students’

Referring to students agitation for free bus pass, Vatal Nagaraj urged the Government to issue free bus pass to all students.

He warned that he would be forced to call a Karnataka Bandh in August if the students’ demands were not met.