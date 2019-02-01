GTD launches slew of development works in Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: District Minister G.T. Devegowda had to face the wrath of Vijayangar fourth stage residents when he arrived in the locality to launch a slew of development works this morning. As soon as G.T. Devegowda (GTD) arrived in the locality, some residents and senior citizens surrounded the Minister to complain about the lack of civic amenities and infrastructure in the locality. They also complained of acute drinking water problem for long.

Even as the residents poured out their grievances, the Minister called up MUDA Commissioner and took him to task for incomplete civil works in the locality. He asked the Commissioner to expedite all ongoing civil works and to complete pipe-laying works for drawing water from Kabini.

Earlier, the Minister launched development works by performing guddali puja behind Yoga Narasimha Swamy temple for the development of the road linking Vijayangar second stage with Hunsur Road, to be taken up at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh.

Later, GTD launched development works of 100 ft. road linking Vijayangar second stage with Shaneeshwara Temple at Hinkal and drainage works on cross roads at an estimated cost of Rs. 47 lakh, development works of the link road connecting Basavarajappa Circle at Hinkal with Hunsur Road, taken up at a cost of Rs.1 crore, laying of road and drainage works at SC/ST colony in Hinkal at a cost of Rs.1 crore, construction of additional rooms at Hinkal Government Higher Primary School, being taken up at a cost of Rs. 31.20 lakh, improvement of Basavanahalli – Vijayangar fourth stage link road estimated to cost Rs. 25 lakh, development of rural roads near Maramma Temple at Belavadi estimated to cost Rs. 50 lakh and construction of compound wall for a burial ground at Belavadi, at an estimated cost of Rs. 25 lakh.

All these projects are funded by MUDA. GTD also launched development works on the double road connecting Vijayangar fourth stage with Rayanakere-Belavadi via Teju Circle, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.4.35 crore.

