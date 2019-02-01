State Budget on Feb.8
To focus on rural life improvement

Bengaluru: With Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is likely to focus on rural life improvement in his State Budget to be presented on Feb.8.

The CM, who is giving final touches to his budget, is all set to prioritise rural drinking water, farming and other populist schemes aimed at attracting the rural folk.

Kumaraswamy, who announced farm loan waiver in his first budget last year, is all set to announce sops to rural folk and come up with several schemes aimed at boosting rural livelihood.

The CM is also likely to announce one-time payment to banks for facilitating full farm loan waiver.

February 1, 2019

