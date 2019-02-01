Infosys Foundation launches restoration of Panchakalyani at Melukote

Mysuru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, yesterday launched the conservation and restoration of Panchakalyani, the largest ancient Lake in Melukote, Mandya district. The Foundation will restore the Lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called the Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall.

The Infosys Foundation has championed the preservation of ancient cultural heritage of India for several years. The Panchakalyani Lake is among the most visited monuments in Melukote, which has several ancient water bodies situated on a hill-top through which rain water has been harnessed for many centuries. This harnessed water has historically been used for consumption and irrigation.

S.R. Mahesh, Minister for Tourism and C.S. Puttaraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, attended the inauguration of this restoration project, along with Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Murty said, “Melukote was patronised by the great empires of Hoysala and Vijayanagara, and the Wadiyars of the kingdom of Mysore. Our ancestors have created several heritage structures which stand testimony to our glorious past and it is our duty to preserve those structures. The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the Lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote. This endeavour will not only create awareness to preserve but also protect our rich legacy for future generations.”

Mahesh said, “Temple Lakes have been a major source of water in this area. As a monument, this temple complex also attracts many tourists from around the State. We are proud that Infosys Foundation has come forward to help restore this Lake and revive a part of ancient history.”

