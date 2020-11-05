Guests under Cops’ lens

November 5, 2020

Not more than 200 people inside wedding hall at a time

Kalyan Mantap Managers must inform local Police about event and organisers one week in advance

Mysore/Mysuru: Police patrolling vehicles will keep watch on guests at wedding halls in their respective limits to ensure the strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry.

“Our Cheetah and Garuda patrolling vehicles will visit every Kalyan Mantap and book criminal case in case of gross violation of COVID guidelines against the Manager and person who has booked the choultry,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda told Star of Mysore.

According to Police, Managers of marriage halls must keep local Police Stations informed about the events in their premises one week in advance and provide details of bride, groom and name, address and contact number of person who has booked the choultry. But, in the name of sharing information with the Police, the Choultry Managers must not harass the general public. In case of sudden marriages or other functions, the Managers can inform the area Police Station on the same day.

The DCP said on the day of marriage or other function, the Police patrolling vehicles will inspect all the marriage halls in their jurisdiction and check the number of attendees. Even jurisdiction Police Inspector can also give a surprise visit to the marriage hall to examine implementation of COVID-19 guidelines. At a time, there should not be more than 200 guests inside the marriage hall. Any extra person, than the stipulated number, will be considered as violation and criminal case will be filed against the person who has booked the hall.

In dining hall, only 50 per cent capacity is allowed. Safe distance must be strictly maintained by the guests. “We will deal with the situation on humanitarian grounds but in the interest of every person”, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, DCP Dr. Prakash Gowda, who addressed members of Mysore Kalyan Mantap Owners’ Association here yesterday, appealed them to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed to check spreading of virus. The State Government has announced certain do’s and don’ts exclusively for choultries/community halls or auditoriums.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda addressing members of Mysore Kalyan Mantap Owners Association at the premises of new Police Commissioner’s Office in city last evening.

Instructions by Police

Only 50 per cent of the capacity of marriage hall or not more than 200 persons are allowed for any function.

The guests must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing. The choultry management must make arrangements for thermal scanning of every guest and hand sanitiser.

Managers/owners must provide complete information about the event, names and addresses of event organisers to the area Police Stations at least one week in advance.

At the time of booking, owners/managers must tell the event holders about the need for following Covid-19 guidelines and giving them all instructions without fail.

The cooks, food servers, cleaning staff, photo and videographers must compulsorily wear mask and handgloves.

Must make arrangements for hand sanitiser and thermal scanning at entrance and exit point of choultries.

Compulsory collection of details of total number of people attending the marriage or other function, date and timing shared with cops.

Arrange the chairs in the main marriage hall and dining hall keeping in view safe distancing norms.

Must ensure non-violation of Covid-19 protocol.

We will strictly follow guidelines issued by the State and Union Governments without fail. All information about the event and persons holding events, their address and contact number will be shared with jurisdiction Police Station. Stickers regarding do’s and don’ts are getting readied. Once they are ready, the same will be pasted prominently in front and inside every marriage hall, says K.R. Sathyanarayana, President, Mysore Kalyan Mantap Owners’ Association.