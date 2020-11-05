Online job portals swindling youths with fake airport job offers

November 5, 2020

15 to 20 youths have come to Mysore Airport asking for jobs since last three months, says Airport Director

Mysore/Mysuru: A few online employment portals, taking advantage of youths who are rendered jobless due to COVID-19 pandemic, are allegedly collecting money to the tune of Rs. 30,000 each from youths promising them jobs at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli.

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, said that a few online agencies that have collected the bio-data and got the money transferred online are sending candidates to Mysore Airport and added that about 15 to 20 youths have come to the Airport asking for jobs since last three months.

Besides online firms, a few private employment agencies have swindled the youths promising them jobs at the Airport.

The Airport Director, advising the gullible youths not to fall prey to fake job offers and lose their money, has clarified that there are no vacancies at Mysore Airport as of now and recruitment is taken up only by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

There are no websites or agencies which have been authorised by AAI, either to show vacancy positions in their site or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies. All the vacancies and recruitment are notified on AAI’s official website only and sometimes in Employment News, Rojgar Samachar and other leading newspapers.

Link to apply for vacancies is available only on AAI’s official website www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment and not on any other website.

It may be recalled that last year too similar incidents of private online agencies duping youths in the guise of jobs at airports had come to light and the AAI had issued a press release in July 2019, cautioning the youths not to fall prey to such job rackets.

Mysore Airport sees increase in fliers

The number of air travellers from Mysore Airport, which had drastically dropped due to COVID-19 pandemic, is slowly picking up after the lockdown rules were relaxed.

In October 2020, more than 6,000 fliers have taken flights from Mysore Airport to various destinations and the AAI has shared this information on twitter.

While the number of air passengers in May was just 489, it increased to 3,158 in June. July saw a slight decrease in passengers with 2,795 travelling in flights and in August, 3,057 passengers took flights. In September, 6,214 passengers travelled while 6,779 travelled in October to various places from Mysore Airport.