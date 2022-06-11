Guinness Record for largest online video album of birthday wishes
Guinness Record for largest online video album of birthday wishes

June 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A video album containing birthday wishes to Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji has entered Guinness World Records. The Seer celebrated his 80th birthday in a grand manner at the Ashram recently.

Across the world, devotees wished the Seer in their own languages, totalling 18 and made video clips. The overall video album has created a world record. Files poured in as soon as the devotees knew they could send videos wishing Sri Swamiji.

The languages included English, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, American sign language, Gujarati, Malayalam, Japanese, Swiss, Marathi, Arabic, Italian, Malay, Spanish, Surnami and Turkish.

Language experts later scrutinised each and every video manually to detect the language and identify the word ‘birthday’ in the respective language. The final video, a long one concatenating all these videos, was proposed for a Guinness World Record as the largest online video album of birthday wishes.

On Friday, Guinness World Records representative Rushinath handed over the certificate — ‘Largest online video album of birthday wishes/ greetings was achieved by Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in Mysuru, Karnataka, India on 10 June 2022’ — to Sri Swamiji at Nada Mantapa in the Ashram.

