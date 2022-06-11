Yoga Day rehearsals held at CFTRI

June 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a prelude to the 8th International Day of Yoga to be held in Mysuru on June 21, yoga rehearsals for CSIR-CFTRI School children was conducted at the CFTRI campus in front Lawns of Cheluvamba Mansion on Tuesday.

This event was organised by CFTRI-FRIG (Food Research Institute Gymkhana) under the guidance of N.S. Sathyanarayana, Vice-President, YFM and Hon. Principal, Sri Pathanjali Yoga Study & Research Centre, and his 10-member team.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, who inaugurated the rehearsal event, emphasised the need of yoga practice for betterment of health and also attended the training session.

More than 350 school children and their teachers along with students and staff of CFTRI took part in rehearsals with prescribed yoga protocol.

The rehearsals will continue upto June 20 at CFTRI School premises for students and at CFTRI campus for staff and Research Scholars.