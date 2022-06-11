Forum Centre City is now ‘Nexus Centre City’

June 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Forum Centre City (Forum Mall) will now be known as ‘Nexus Centre City.’ Nexus Malls, India’s largest retail platform with nearly 10 million square feet of Grade A shopping centres across 13 major cities, has consolidated its 17 retail properties under one new brand identity. This marks one of the most significant transformations in the history of organised retail in India and Nexus Malls’ commitment to putting customers first.

The new brand identity seeks to strengthen ties between employees, retailers and shoppers of the Nexus Malls platform and increase its awareness. The new logo is modern, bold, and inviting, reflecting Nexus Malls’ vision of better engaging with existing and future customers. Each vivid colour of the logo signifies different emotions and concepts including joy, excitement, freshness, life and magic.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls said, “The new identity brings to life our promise of ‘Har Din Kuchh Naya,’ a promise where we will bring something new, unique and personal every day to our consumers. Moreover, the rebranding will help in ensuring greater cross functional synergies.”

The organised retail industry has been enormously impacted by lockdowns and social restrictions of the pandemic. This has encouraged Nexus Malls to quickly rethink its business strategy and find innovative ways to minimise disruptions and restore confidence in Indian business owners and shoppers.

“We are thrilled with the kind of confidence reposed by our patrons resulting in continuous recovery and sustained growth. Presently, we have recovered over 130% of sales and more than 100% footfall at portfolio level”, Sehgal added.

To better connect with shoppers, Nexus Malls has started rebranding its retail properties starting with South India in May 2022. The rebranding launch will be celebrated through a range of engaging events over the next few months connecting Nexus Malls customers around the country.

Nexus Malls portfolio with the brand-new identity will be rolled out as below:

Forum Koramangala : Nexus Koramangala

Forum Shantiniketan : Nexus Shantiniketan

Forum Neighbourhood : Nexus Whitefield

Forum Sujana : Nexus Hyderabad

Forum Celebration : Nexus Celebration

Forum Centre City : Nexus Centre City

Forum Fiza : Fiza by Nexus

Forum Vijaya : Nexus Vijaya

Mall of Amritsar: Nexus Amritsar

Elante : Nexus Elante

Seawoods Grand Central: Nexus Seawoods

Esplanade One : Nexus Esplanade

Ahmedabad One : Nexus Ahmedabad One

Westend : Nexus Westend

Treasure Island Next : Nexus Indore Central