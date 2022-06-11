SDPI stages protest in Mysuru

June 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of people under the banner of the Mysuru Unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in the city yesterday flaying the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made during a TV debate by the now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Both have been expelled from the party.

The protest was held at Milad Bagh in response to the nationwide protest called by the SDPI demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Terming the party’s action against them as an ‘eyewash,’ they alleged that the action against them came after international pressure.

During the demonstration, the SDPI speakers alleged that the minority communities and the Dalits were facing increased attacks and that the ruling party has ignored their interests.

SDPI State President Abdul Majeed said that the ruling BJP’s agenda is to garner more and more votes in the forthcoming elections by dividing the society on communal lines and hurting the sentiments of communities. He demanded strict action against those who spread hatred.