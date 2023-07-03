Guru Purnima celebrated at city temples
News

Guru Purnima celebrated at city temples

July 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Guru Purnima, various pujas and rituals were performed at temples across city this morning.

Guru Purnima is a spiritual tradition in Hindu religion dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers. It is celebrated as a festival on the Full Moon Day (Purnima) in the month of Ashada (June-July) as it is known in the Hindu calendar. It is also celebrated by Jain and Buddhist communities.

Homas, havans and other rituals were performed at almost all temples including Shirdi Sai Mandiras, Raghavendra Mutts, Ganapathi Temples and others.

It was 85th annual Guru Purnima celebrations at Sri Prasanna Sai Mandira on Tyagaraja Road in city, as part of which various rituals including Abhishekas and Mahalaksharchane were performed. Anna Santarpana was also arranged on the occasion.

Also, Sai Baba Temples on Ramanuja Road and near Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad, were thronged   by devotees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching