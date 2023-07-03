Guru Purnima celebrated at city temples

July 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Guru Purnima, various pujas and rituals were performed at temples across city this morning.

Guru Purnima is a spiritual tradition in Hindu religion dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers. It is celebrated as a festival on the Full Moon Day (Purnima) in the month of Ashada (June-July) as it is known in the Hindu calendar. It is also celebrated by Jain and Buddhist communities.

Homas, havans and other rituals were performed at almost all temples including Shirdi Sai Mandiras, Raghavendra Mutts, Ganapathi Temples and others.

It was 85th annual Guru Purnima celebrations at Sri Prasanna Sai Mandira on Tyagaraja Road in city, as part of which various rituals including Abhishekas and Mahalaksharchane were performed. Anna Santarpana was also arranged on the occasion.

Also, Sai Baba Temples on Ramanuja Road and near Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad, were thronged by devotees.