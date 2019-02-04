H.D. Deve Gowda suffers ligament injury
Bengaluru:  The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has been advised rest for two weeks after he suffered an injury to his right knee in a washroom on Saturday.

After he complained of pain in the leg, he was rushed to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, where he underwent an MRI scan. Institute Director C.N. Manjunath said his scan was normal. “He has only suffered a minimal ligament injury… We also did an ECG and ECHO test and all his parameters are normal,” he said.

Gowda has only a ligament injury and not a tear or fracture, and thus has been advised rest along with some medication.

