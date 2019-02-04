PM Modi digitally launches RUSA projects

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects in the city from Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar yesterday through video conference. He launched the projects at St. Philomena’s College, JSS College for Women and University of Mysore’s ‘University Career Hub’ at Rani Bahadur Auditorium.

In his address, the PM said, “The youth of the nation must stop flying abroad for jobs, and the foreigners should come to India for employment opportunities. This is my dream.”

The institutions which have received the RUSA grant include St. Philomena’s and JSS College for Women both of which have received Rs.5 crore each and Mysore University Rs. 50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating ‘University Career Hub,’ Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda said that University of Mysore must develop the best career guidance and skill development training centre and thus become a model for the entire State.

MP Pratap Simha said that the outdated syllabus being taught in State Universities must change and the Higher Education Department must come forward to take the initiative.

“Besides, the technology has changed so much that when I was a student we were watching cinemas through video cassettes. Later, the CDs and DVDs came. Now, through YouTube we can easily download the cinemas we want to watch. Even in the media there are lot of technological changes. Thus there is a big technological revolution in the country. However, in our Universities the old syllabus is being followed which is a sad development,” he said.

“We are now in the digital era. The Prime Minister has digitally launched the ‘University Career Hub’ in one of the oldest Universities in the country. The mobile phones we possess have itself become a knowledge centre. Higher Education must also keep pace with the digital development,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said the Digital India scheme is a necessity for every student in the country. The earlier one learns to become digital-friendly and to teach digitally, better it is as it helps Varsities to grow faster, he said and added the Hub will be utilised to help students to improve their skills, career guidance and for training purposes.

MLA L. Nagendra, Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar, Syndicate Member Sahana and others were present.

