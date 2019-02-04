PU students groomed on exam preparations
Mysuru: The Department of PU Education, District PU Lecturers Association and District PU College Principals Association had organised a workshop to eliminate fear and apprehension of examination for PU college students of the district at Senate Hall in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

About 500 students attended the programme who were groomed by Resource persons on quality-based preparation for examination without foregoing cultural and sports activities.

Addressing the students MLC K.T. Srikantegowda advised the students not to burn the midnight oil in preparing for the examination but instead browse the question papers of previous years and tackle every  question. He asked the students to go in for a quality-based learning, grasping the core of the subject.

Inaugurating the programme District Minister G.T. Devegowda opined that teachers too should adapt to changes in the education system. He asked the students to practise yoga and meditation to improve concentration. He said that it was being contemplated to introduce training in job skills along with education to improve the employable prospects of candidates.

DDPUE Dr. Dayanand, Principal and lecturers of various PU colleges were present.

