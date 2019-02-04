Two nabbed for stealing valuables from car

Rs.62,600 cash, platinum, gold & silver articles worth about Rs.35,000 recovered

Mysuru: Mandi Police, during their special operation on Feb.2 near Railway Station Circle, have arrested two persons on charges of stealing valuables from locked cars by opening the locks using duplicate keys and have recovered platinum, gold and silver articles worth about Rs.35,000 and Rs.62,600 cash from them.

The arrested are 22-year-old Mohammed Abran of Gandhinagar and Shaid Afrid of Mandi Mohalla. During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed of stealing the above mentioned valuables and cash from locked cars by opening the locks with duplicate keys.

Accused Mohammed Abran has two cases in N.R. Police Station and one case in Vijayanagar Police Station registered against him.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and N.R. Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal, supervised Mandi Inspector L. Arun, NR Inspector B. Basavaraju and staff S. Jayakumar, Jayapal, M. Eliyas, Inayath Ulla Baig, Ravigowda and Shankar T. Bandivaddar in the nabbing and recovery operation.

