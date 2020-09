September 14, 2020

H.P. Puttaswamy (73), retired State Bank of Mysore (SBM) Manager and a resident of SBM Colony in Udayagiri, passed away on Sept. 9 at a private hospital in Bengaluru following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Ganeshnagar here, according to sources.