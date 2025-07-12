Haj-2026: Apply online

July 12, 2025

The Central Haj Committee of India has announced the programme for Haj-2026. Online application window, which started on July 7, will be open till July 31, 2025. Muslim Girls Orphanage (Phulwari) on Ashoka Road in Mysuru has arranged to assist people in applying online between 10 am and 7 pm daily.

Those interested may visit the Orphanage with original and xerox copies of passport, Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Pass Book and two photos, according to Abdul Azeez Chand, Secretary of Muslim Girls Orphanage.