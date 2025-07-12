6 books release on July 13

July 12, 2025

As many as 6 books will be released at a programme organised under the joint aegis of the city’s Anubhooti, Chaaru Samskrutika Pratishtana and Veeraloka Books, at the Pratishtana premises in SBM and other Bank Employees Layout, opposite University Layout, Ring Road in city on July 13 at 10 am.

The books to be released are — Patrakarthana Payana, the journey of a Journalist (Author-Lakshmana Kodase), Supari Swamy Mattu Sakeena, a collection of stories (Author- Raagam), Bhaashe-Baduku, a compilation of research articles (Edited by Dr. Santosh Hangal), Deva Sannidhi, a spiritual travelogue (Author-Girija Rykva), Ruchige Takkashtu..?, a collection of stories (Author- Akshata Pandavapura) and ‘Yenaaguthe Guru?, a collection of scientific articles (Author- R.B.Gurubasavaraj). Veerakaputra Srinivasa, Publisher, Veeraloka Books, will be present. [Mob: 89711-44897]