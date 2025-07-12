K-SET, UGC-NET coaching class

UGC Steering Committee Chair-person Prof. Sushma Yadav will inaugurate the 45-day coaching class organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Competitive Exams Coaching Centre, Muktagangothri in city, at 11 am on July 16. Senior IAS officer and KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha will address the aspirants on the preparations needed for UPSC competitive exams. KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halase will preside. KSOU Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar will be present, according to a press release. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2525944 or Mob: 99647-60090.
Recent Comments