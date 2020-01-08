Hangman to break grandfather’s record

January 8, 2020

New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, the probable hangman for the four accused in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, said he is ready to hang them.

Pawan Jallad, a third-generation executioner at the Meerut Jail, had expressed his desire to hang the four accused. He said, “I am ready to hang them.” When asked if the hanging will help prevent crimes against women, he said, “With this, 130 crore people of the country will find peace. What these men did to Nirbhaya was horrific and they must be hanged.”

Elaborating on the procedure for the hanging, Jallad said, “I will reach Tihar Jail two-three days before the date. First, the gallows and the noose will be checked. Then their weight will be measured. Then we will conduct trials using sacks filled with sand a day or two before the hanging. They will be hanged till they die.”

Jallad comes from a family of hangmen. His grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men involved in the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi besides notorious criminals Ranga and Billa. Pawan Jallad said he will break his grandfather’s record.

According to Jail sources, it will take about six hours to complete the execution process. This will be the first time that the hanging house in Tihar Jail No.3 will remain open for so long.

Hanging process

The day a convict is hanged, he is awaken at five in the morning. After a bath, he is brought to the open yard in front of the hanging house. The Magistrate asks the convict his last wish and the convict will have about 15 minutes.

The executioner then dresses the convict in black. His hand is tied with a rope or handcuffs. The convict is then taken to the hanging house. Once the convict reaches the roof, the executioner ties a black cloth over his face and ties the noose around his neck. The convict’s feet are then tied with a rope. After this, the hangman signals to the Superintendent that his preparations are complete.

When the Jail Superintendent nods, the executioner pulls the lever. In one stroke, the convict swings on the noose. Two hours later, the Medical Officer goes inside the hanging house to make sure that the person hanging on the noose is dead. After that he issues the death certificate.

Only two can be hanged at a time

The hanging house built in Tihar Jail No. 3 has a provision to hang maximum two convicts at a time. If the culprits of Nirbhaya will be hanged, then this work can be done only in two different stages. Thus, the entire process of hanging four convicts will take about six hours. The movement in and out of the Prison is stopped during the execution. The prisoners are locked in their cells. Security is tightened at all places. The main door of the Jail remains closed during this time.

Facilities to the four convicts from hereon

Religious books, religious pictures, other religious emblems subject to security check, newspapers and books will be given to convicts. The authorities will also ask the convicts if they want to meet any family member or relative or friend before the execution. If desired, arrangements will be made accordingly.

The convicts will be allowed to meet relatives, friends and lawyers twice a week. The frequency could be increased if the Jail authorities think it is going to be beneficial and bring solace to the convicts. During such meetings, Jail authorities will ensure all the security measures are followed.

