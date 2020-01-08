Students take ill after consuming mid-day meals prepared with worms infested dal

January 8, 2020

DDPI charges Head Master of dereliction of duty, submits report to DC

Mysuru/Mysore: Dereliction of duty has been proved against Chandrashekar, the Head Master of Adarsh School in H.D. Kote taluk, where 31 students took ill after consuming mid-day meals which was prepared using worms infested dal, said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Panduranga to Star of Mysore.

He further said that, following instructions from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, he (DDPI) visited the school and held an enquiry with the teachers and cook during which he came to know that the food was prepared using the dal supplied to the school in November last.

As the dal was old, it was infested with worms and the same dal was used to prepare the mid-day meals, thus displaying dereliction of duty, the DDPI added.

If the dal supplied in December was used, such an incident would not have taken place, Panduranga said and added that Head Master Chandrashekar has a good name in teaching but has displayed his dereliction while supervising the preparation of mid-day meals.

This has been mentioned in the report submitted to the DC and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO, Panduranga said.

He further said that the decision to suspend the Head Master or give him a warning and let him continue with his work is left to the higher authorities.

Meanwhile, DC Abhiram G. Sankar said, “negligence displayed by the Head Master while supervising the preparation of mid-day meals came to light during inspection. But the local elected representatives has brought to my notice that suspension of Head Master Chandrashekar would hamper the teachings and classes thus putting the students into difficulties. Chandrashekar has gained good name for his teaching is also brought to my notice. A decision on further course of action based on the report submitted by the DDPI would be decided later.”

