Government asked to roll back hiked rates of Industrial Sites in Koorgalli

January 8, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Strongly opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) decision to hike the rates of industrial sites in Koorgalli Industrial Area, Mysuru, by 300 percent, the industrialists have urged Heavy and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to roll back the hike in rates.

A delegation led by FKCCI President C.R. Janardhan made the appeal to the Minister, who had taken part in a State-level Round Table Conference of Industrial Owners and Promoters at Bengaluru recently. The delegation also demanded 50 percent reservation in sanction of industrial sites by KIADB, improvement of infrastructure in industrial areas, maintenance of quality in the ongoing works of Export Centre coming up in Mysuru, holding of regular meetings with Mysore Industries Association, 50 percent concession in site rate for specially-abled entrepreneurs and instalment facility for payment toward cost of sites with low-interest.

