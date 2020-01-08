Government asked to roll back hiked rates of Industrial Sites in Koorgalli
News

Government asked to roll back hiked rates of Industrial Sites in Koorgalli

January 8, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Strongly opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) decision to hike the rates of industrial sites in Koorgalli Industrial Area, Mysuru, by 300 percent, the industrialists have urged Heavy and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to roll back the hike in rates.

A delegation led by FKCCI President C.R. Janardhan made the appeal to the Minister, who had taken part in a State-level Round Table Conference of Industrial Owners and Promoters at Bengaluru recently. The delegation also demanded  50 percent reservation in sanction of industrial sites by KIADB, improvement of infrastructure in industrial areas, maintenance of quality in the ongoing works of Export Centre coming up in Mysuru, holding of regular meetings with Mysore Industries Association, 50 percent concession in site rate for specially-abled entrepreneurs and instalment facility for payment toward cost of sites with low-interest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching