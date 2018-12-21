Hanur Temple Tragedy: Death toll rises to 16
News

Hanur Temple Tragedy: Death toll rises to 16

Mysuru:  The death toll in the Temple prasadam poisoning tragedy has risen to 16 following the death of Nagesh of Sulwadi village here  this morning.

Nagesh (45), son of Madaiah breathed his last unable to respond to the treatment at JSS hospital.

He was shifted to JSS Hospital on a ventilator after he developed health complications from K. R. Hospital few days back.

Nagesh who is said to be a close relative of one of the Temple trustee Chinnappi was offered prasadam when he was taking goats and sheep to graze. He is survived by his wife Mahadevamma and four daughters. Nagesh owns no land and any property except a house.   

Hanur MLA R. Narendra, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner B.B. Cauvery, ADC C.L Ananda, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Surgeon Dr. Raghuram and others visited K.R. Hospital mortuary.

They consoled the wife and children of grief- stricken family members of Nagesh and promised to  fund the education cost of orphaned children on behest of the District Administration.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching