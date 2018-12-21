Hanur Temple Tragedy: Death toll rises to 16

Mysuru: The death toll in the Temple prasadam poisoning tragedy has risen to 16 following the death of Nagesh of Sulwadi village here this morning.

Nagesh (45), son of Madaiah breathed his last unable to respond to the treatment at JSS hospital.

He was shifted to JSS Hospital on a ventilator after he developed health complications from K. R. Hospital few days back.

Nagesh who is said to be a close relative of one of the Temple trustee Chinnappi was offered prasadam when he was taking goats and sheep to graze. He is survived by his wife Mahadevamma and four daughters. Nagesh owns no land and any property except a house.

Hanur MLA R. Narendra, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner B.B. Cauvery, ADC C.L Ananda, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Surgeon Dr. Raghuram and others visited K.R. Hospital mortuary.

They consoled the wife and children of grief- stricken family members of Nagesh and promised to fund the education cost of orphaned children on behest of the District Administration.

