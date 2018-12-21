Hanuman Jayanti celebrated in Mysuru

Mysuru: Various Anjaneyaswamy temples in city including Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the north gate of the Mysore Palace, Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple on Irwin Road, Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Gangothri Layout, N.R. Mohalla, Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple in Hanumanthanagar, Sri Gangapthy Sachchidananda Ashrama, Mata Anjanadevi Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Subramanynagar and a few other places, celebrated Hanuman Jayanti yesterday.

A ‘Shobhayatra’ organised as part of the 28th Hanuman Jayanti celebrations of Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Gangotri Layout was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the morning. Trustee of the temple and former Corporator Nandish Preetam lead the procession.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama Junior Seer Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji offered Pushparchane to the Nandi Dwaja before the start of the Shobhayatra. Former MLA Vasu, Corporator Shivakumar, BJP’s Mahesh Raj Urs and others were present.

The tableau containing the decorated idol of Hanuman, Shiva’s idol with Ganga water flowing, cultural troupes like Puja Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Veerabhadra Kunita, people dressed as Rama, Lakshmana, Seetha and Hanuman and other folk troupes took part of the procession.

The procession which began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple passed through Dodda Gadiyara (Big Clock Tower), Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, Narayan Shastry Road, Law Courts, KG Koppal, 14th Main Saraswathipuram and finally reached the Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Gangothri Layout.

In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month.

The day is popularly known as Hanuman Vratam.

