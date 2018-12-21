Winter Festival: Flower Show preparations in full swing

District Minister GTD to inaugurate tomorrow at 5 pm

Mysuru: The final preparations for the fourth Flower Show that will be held near Shwetha Varahaswamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises from Dec. 22 to Jan.4 is on in full swing.

The flower show is being organised by Tourism Department, Mysore Palace Board in association with the District Administration as part of Winter Festival.

Over 20 varieties of ornamental flowers in 20,000 flower pots are being kept ready for display.

Flower pots and a large variety of flowers including African Marigold, Celosia, Lady Lace, Gladiolus, Gerbera, Anthurium, Bird of Paradise, Carnations, Lilium, Tuberose, Orchids, Stasis, Chrysanthemum, Limonium will attract visitors this year.

Four lakh ornamental flowers are beng used including ooty cut flowers, ping pong flowers, bonsai and flowers brought from Ooty, Bengaluru and other botanical gardens for making replicas of various models.

The authorities are exhibiting a 17-ft tall special model of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar as part of his centenary celebrations.

Floral replicas of Lalitha Mahal Palace (70x10x21 feet), Dasara Jumboo Savari (9 feet) with ping pong flowers, life-size model of two men taking part in Jatti Kalaga and a referee reflecting the Naada Habba, Elephant saluting Shivalinga, Nandi Basava models will be displayed.

At the entrance arch of the flower show gate, portrait of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar located in the vertical garden close to Varahaswamy Temple will be decorated.

Inauguration tomorrow

District Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the flower show on Dec. 22 at 5 pm. Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MP Pratap Simha and others will be the chief guests.

Krishnaraja MLA S. A. Ramdas will preside. The flower show will be open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free for all visitors.

