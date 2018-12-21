Integrated Circuit Board, Printed Circuit Board to come up on 500-acre plot at Adakanahalli

CII hosts Manufacturing and Technology Conference

Mysuru: As part of the proposed nine industrial clusters, Mysuru will be having Integrated Circuit Board (ICB) and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) for which 500-acre land has been reserved at Adakanahalli industrial area near Nanjangud, said D.K. Lingaraju, Joint Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru.

Speaking after inaugurating the Annual Manufacturing and Technology Conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru chapter at Hotel Radisson Blu here on Tuesday he said, “Today we are in an era of globalisation and liberalisation policies. Because of this all industries are facing tough competition in domestic and international market. To overcome this competition and to sustain in fast growing competitive markets, we have to improve quality in goods and services, competitive pricing, etc.”

“The Government of Karnataka is launching nine industrial clusters in different districts across the State, out of that Mysuru is getting ICB and PCB shortly. Already the work for the proposed clusters has started and there will be nearly Rs. 5,000 crore investment which will fetch nearly one lakh job opportunities from various electronics based industries. As part of the project 10 to 15 large scale electronics allied industries, and more than 1000 allied industries are expected to be set up. Already nodal experts are working on the project and in another four years time the cluster will be a reality. Three leading companies will be visiting Mysuru shortly and each one is expected to invest Rs. 1000 crore,” said Lingaraju.

N. Muthukumar, Chairman, CII, Karnataka who spoke said, “Those companies which are adopting latest technologies with better people management and with a creative mindset and innovations will be in the forefront. The companies which are on top have followed successful value systems. We can buy anything but getting skilled set of manpower is the greatest challenge which is why most of the companies are losing 10 to 15 percent production.”

Arjun Ranga, Chairman, CII, Mysuru, said “Everybody can have plan but ability to execute and execute precisely, are key to progress. We talk about Germany which is known for precision engineering technology, America known for innovation, China for mass production, Japan about quality and when we talk about India, globally there are many advantages and the flexibility and ability to think innovatively is India’s strength.”

Kamal Bali, Past Chairman CII and Managing Director of Volvo Group India said “If India has to become super power manufacturing has to take centre-stage in our mindset. When it comes to industry and manufacturing, India’s position is not satisfactory. With 16 to 17 percent share of global population, our share in manufacturing is just 2 to 3 percent while China accounts for 24 percent of global manufacturing. One thing important is gender equality, if India has to become super power, we cannot ignore 50 percent of our population. Just 27 percent of women are participating in the mainstream and we need to correct this. He also mentioned that there should big change in HR which is the biggest problem and obstacle for any organisation.